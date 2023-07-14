FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Nashville SC lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important clash at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in exceptional form this season. The hosts edged New York Red Bulls to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a slight edge over FC Cincinnati and have won two out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's one victory.

After a run of four defeats on the trot against Nashville SC in the MLS, FC Cincinnati won their first-ever league game against Nashville SC in March this year by a narrow 1-0 margin.

FC Cincinnati have lost only one of their last 22 matches at home in the regular season of the MLS and have found the back of the net in 27 consecutive games at home.

After an unbeaten run of 10 matches on the trot in the MLS this year, Nashville SC have managed to lose four of their last five games in the competition.

Hany Mukhtar has failed to find the back of the net in five consecutive MLS games - his longest dry spell in over a year.

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Prediction

FC Cincinnati have exceeded expectations this season and are the favourites to top the Eastern Conference league standings at the moment. Luciano Acosta has stepped up for his side so far and will look to stamp his authority on this fixture.

Nashville SC can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 Nashville SC

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes