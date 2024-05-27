FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

High-flying FC Cincinnati return to action in the MLS when they host Nashville SC at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday (May 29). The Coyotes are yet to taste victory away from home this season.

Brazilian forward Sergio Santos came up clutch for Cincinnati last weekend, as he netted a 93rd-minute winner to hand them a pulsating 4-3 victory over Toronto FC. Pat Noonan’s side have won seven games on the spin, scoring 15 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-1 defeat to CF Montreal in April.

This blistering run of results has seen Cincinnati surge to second place in the Eastern Conference, just a point behind Inter Miami.

Nashville, meanwhile, continue to struggle on the road, as they played out a goalless with Montreal last time out. The Coyotes are winless in five MLS away matches this season, losing three.

With 16 points from 14 matches, Nashville are 11th in the East, level on points with 10th-placed Orlando City.

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

With five wins from their last 13 meetings, Nashville boast a superior record in the fixture. Cincinnati have picked up three wins in that period.

FC Cincinnati Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Nashville SC Form Guide: D-D-W-L-W

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Team News

FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati will be without several players due to injuries.

Injured: Yuya Kubo, Corey Baird, Alvas Powell, Aaron Boupendza

Suspended: None

Nashville SC

The visitors will take to the pitch without Randall Leal and Lukas MacNaughton, who have been ruled out through hip and ankle injuries respectively.

Injured: Randall Leal, Lukas MacNaughton

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Predicted XIs

FC Cincinnati (3-4-3): Roman Celentano; Miles Robinson, Matthew Miazga, Ian Murphy; Bret Halsey, Obinna Nwobodo, Pavel Bucha, Luca Orellano; Luciano Acosta, Gerardo Valenzuela, Kevin Kelsy

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman, Jack Maher, Daniel Lovitz; Tyler Boyd, Anibal Godoy, Sean Davis, Jacob Shaffelburg; Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Prediction

While Austin will look to return to winning ways, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Cincinnati side who are firing on all cylinders. Expect the hosts to pick up from where they dropped off last time out and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Cincinnati 3-1 Nashville

