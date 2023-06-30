FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important clash at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Revs edged Toronto FC to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of DC United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good recent record against FC Cincinnati and have won five out of the last 10 matches, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's two victories.

FC Cincinnati won the first match between the two teams in 2019 by a 2-0 margin but have now been winless in their last six games against New England Revolution.

FC Cincinnati have become the first team to win their first 13 matches at home in all competitions in a season and could become the first team in MLS history to win their first 11 home league games.

After a winless run of six consecutive matches, New England Revolution have won their last three matches in the MLS - their longest such streak since September 2021.

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Prediction

FC Cincinnati have exceeded expectations this season and have made the TQL Stadium a formidable fortress. The hosts have a stellar record at the venue and will look to make history this weekend.

New England Revolution have managed to hit their stride in recent weeks and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are in good form at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-1 New England Revolution

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gustavo Bou to score - Yes

