FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FC Cincinnati take on New England Revolution in an important clash at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Preview
New England Revolution are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The Revs edged New York Red Bulls to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side defeated Nashville SC by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New England Revolution have a slight edge over FC Cincinnati and have won six out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's five victories.
- New England Revolution are unbeaten in their five matches away from home against FC Cincinnati in all competitions, with their only failure to win against them in such games coming in a draw in 2023.
- FC Cincinnati won their previous game against Nashville SC by a 2-1 margin in MLS and have not won consecutive games in the competition since July last year.
- New England Revolution were on a winless run of eight matches on the trot in MLS in a run dating back to last season before they secured a 2-1 victory against New York Red Bulls last week.
FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Prediction
New England Revolution have managed to arrest their slump this season but have plenty of work to do to move up the league table in the coming weeks. The Revs can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.
FC Cincinnati have struggled over the past year and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. New England Revolution are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-2 New England Revolution
FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes