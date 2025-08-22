FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important encounter at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Preview
New York City FC are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Nashville SC to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The hosts edged Portland Timbers to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New York City FC have a good recent record against FC Cincinnati and have won nine out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's six victories.
- FC Cincinnati were on a losing streak of three matches on the trot in all competitions before they secured a 3-2 victory against Portland Timbers in an MLS encounter last week.
- FC Cincinnati have conceded at least one goal in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Inter Miami in an MLS game last month.
- New York City FC have won two of their last three matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming against Toluca in the Leagues Cup.
FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Prediction
FC Cincinnati seem to have recovered from their mid-season slump and have a point to prove going into this game. Ahoueke Denkey and Evander found the back of the net last week and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.
New York City FC can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-1 New York City FC
FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes