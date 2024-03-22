FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC take on an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important encounter at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Toronto FC to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts defeated New England Revolution by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a good recent record against FC Cincinnati and have won six out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's three victories.

FC Cincinnati have won each of their last three matches against New York City FC in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last five matches on the trot after losing their first six such games.

FC Cincinnati's 2-1 victory against New England Revolution last week was their 16th regular-season victory by a margin of one goal since the start of last season in the MLS - the most by any team in the competition.

New York City FC have won only one of their last 22 matches away from home in all competitions and have suffered defeat in six of their last seven such games.

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been impressive in the MLS in recent months and have managed to fight their way to victory on several occasions. Luciano Acosta has been impressive for the hosts and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

New York City FC have a poor away record and will need to prove their mettle this weekend. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-1 New York City FC

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes