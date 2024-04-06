FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important encounter at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Red Bulls were held to a 1-1 draw by Orlando City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won five games apiece out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams.

After losing their first three matches against New York Red Bulls in all competitions, FC Cincinnati have lost only two of their last 12 such games.

FC Cincinnati are unbeaten in their first six matches in the MLS this season and could become the first team to begin consecutive seasons with seven-game unbeaten runs in the history of the competition.

New York Red Bulls have picked up 11 points from their first six matches in the MLS - their highest tally at this stage of the season since 2015.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been in excellent form this season and are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Eastern Conference. The hosts have a robust squad at their disposal and will need to be clinical in the final third this weekend.

New York Red Bulls have made a positive start to their MLS campaign and will need to make the most of their momentum going into this game. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-1 New York Red Bulls

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Corey Baird to score - Yes