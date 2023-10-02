FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls go head-to-head at TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

The Orange and Blue are currently on a five-match unbeaten run against Troy Lesesne’s men in all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

FC Cincinnati made it two wins from two last Saturday when they eked out a narrow 3-2 victory over Toronto FC at BMO Field.

This followed a resounding 3-0 home win over Charlotte FC on September 24 which saw their three-match winless run come to an end.

With 65 points from 31 matches, Pat Noonan’s side currently sit at the top of the MLS standings with a healthy nine-point cushion over second-placed St. Louis City.

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Chicago Fire on home turf.

Prior to that, Lesesne’s men snapped their five-match winless run on September 24 courtesy of a thrilling 5-3 victory over DC United.

With 34 points from 31 matches, the Red Bulls are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference table, three points off the playoffs qualifying places.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, New York Red Bulls hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

FC Cincinnati have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

However, the Orange and Blue are unbeaten in their last five games against New York Red Bulls, picking up three wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in October 2021.

The Red Bulls have won just one of their last six MLS away games while losing four and claiming one draw since the start of July.

Cincinnati currently boast the best home record in the MLS this season, having picked up 40 points from their 15 home games so far.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

While New York Red Bulls will be looking to return to winning ways, they face the stern challenge of taking on a Cincinnati side who have been tough to crack at home this season.

Noonan’s men are on a dominant run against the Red Bulls and we are backing them to pick up all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-1 New York Red Bulls

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of their last five clashes)