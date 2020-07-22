FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

After playing 2 group stage games each, Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls square up against each other to bolster their chances of qualifying for the 16 team knockout stage of the MLS is back tournament. NY Red Bulls are currently 2nd in the group owing to their superior goal difference.

The odds don't look that good for FC Cincinnati as they have faced a defeat each of the last 4 times these two teams went up against each other. Both teams have beaten Atlanta 1-0 so far, but have lost to Columbus Crew who have won all 3 of their games and have already booked a spot in the knockout stages.

With qualification to the knockout stage on the line, Cincinnati and NY Red Bulls are both expected to put on a show tonight.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Head to Head

Cincinnati and NY Red Bulls have gone head to head 4 times previously and on all 4 occasions, NY Red Bulls have come out on top. The last time these two teams met each other was on March 1, in the season opener at the Red Bull Arena and NY Red Bulls came out victorious, winning by 3 goals to 2.

Cincinnati form guide: L-L-W

NY Red Bulls form guide: D-W-L

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Midfielder Siem De Jong is a doubt for FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati played their last game without Siem De Jong, Greg Garza, Jurgen Locadia and Allan Cruz. All 4 players remain a doubt as they take on NY Red Bulls.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Siem De Jong, Greg Garza, Jurgen Locadia and Allan Cruz

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls are without any injuries or suspensions. However, their players looked a bit fatigued in their defeat against Columbus and are likely to rotate their squad this time around.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Predicted Lineups

Przemysław Tytoń on his return in goal: https://t.co/YOZuUr5aOL pic.twitter.com/roJiosl3Pi — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) July 21, 2020

FC Cincinnati predicted XI (3-5-2): Przemyslaw Tyton, Mathieu Deplagne, Waston, Maikel van der Werff, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Caleb Stanko, Frankie Amaya, Medunjanin, Andrew Gutman, Yuya Kubo and Adrien Regattin

New York Red Bulls predicted XI (4-4-2): David Jensen, Kyle Duncan, Amro Tarek, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres Jr., Kaku, Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer and Brian White

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Neither FC Cincinnati nor New York Red Bulls have been in great form of late. However, both teams will need to step it up tonight. FC Cincinnati, have put on a good performance where they were tactically sound against Atlanta in their last game and will fancy their chances though they do not have a great record against New York Red Bulls.

Prediction- FC Cincinnati 1-1 NY Red Bull prediction

