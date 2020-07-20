Juventus: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus is one of the biggest names in club football and has been for a very long time. The most dominant Serie A team of this century, it is then no surprise that Juventus have got some of the best players in Europe donning their storied Black and White kit.

As such, Juve also foot the heaviest wage bill in all of Italy. After all, they've got some of the best players in the world right now like Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs De Ligt, Paulo Dybala among many others on their payroll.

The Bianconeri, who have 35 league titles and 13 Coppa Italia titles to their name, play their home games at Allianz Stadium that can house nearly 42,000 people and as such, after the Covid break, players have been asked to take a wage cut.

However, when things go back to how they were before, normalcy is expected to be restored. That being said, let's take a look at how much each Juventus' first-team stars earns.

Juventus: Weekly wages of first-team stars

#22 Rodrigo Bentancur | Midfielder | £22,000 per week

Juventus v SS Lazio - Italian Supercup

Rodrigo Bentancur is one of the most exciting young talents on Juve's payroll and he is currently one of the lowest earning members of the squad. However, he is pretty much due a raise.

Bentancur has been a solid presence in Juve's midfield all season. From 26 appearances in the league, the 23-year-old Uruguayan has provided 7 assists from central midfield.

#21 Gianluigi Buffon | Goalkeeper | £45,900 per week

Gianluigi Buffon kept for Juve in the Coppa Italia final

The veteran goalkeeper and one of the greatest to have guarded the nets, Gianluigi Buffon is in the last chapter of an absolutely stellar career. Now a deputy to Wojeich Szczesny, Buffon has only started for Juventus 8 times in the league.

In the twilight of his career at 42-years-old, Buffon is still quite a presence between the sticks and he earns £45,900 a week.

#20 Mattia De Sciglio | Defender | £55,000 per week

Mattia De Sciglio tussles with Ajax's David Neres

The 27-year-old Mattia De Sciglio is one of the lowest earners for Juve and he himself takes home a whopping £55,000 a week. The 27-year-old fullback joined Juventus in the summer of 2017.

However, he has missed a great chunk of the season owing to an elongation of the large adductor muscle of the left thigh and has only appeared a total of 13 times for the Old Lady this season.

#19 Alex Sandro | Defender | £55,000 per week

Olympique Lyon v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The ever dependable Alex Sandro's current contract runs till 2023 and he earns a £55,000 per week which is quite lowly as per Juve's standards.

Sandro has appeared 25 times in the league and 5 times in the Champions League this term. From 36 appearances across all competitions, the Brazilian has provided 4 assists and scored 1 goal so far this term.

#18 Daniele Rugani | Defender | £61,000 per week

Daniel Rugani (left) in action against Ajax in the Champions League last season

The 25-year-old understudy to stalwarts like Georgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani is not yet a main feature in Maurizio Sarri's setup.

The Italian international has only started 8 games across all competitions this season. His current contract runs till 2023 and is expected to have a long career at Juventus. That is, if he improves his tackling which is a skill that any centre-back ought to master.

#17 Mattia Perin | Goalkeeper (on loan at Genoa) | £70,000 per week

Mattia Perin in action for Juventus in the 2018-19 season

The Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who is currently on loan at Genoa is considered to be one of the best Italian goalkeepers of his generation. What Perin lacks for in height (at 6 ft 2), he makes up for with his agility, shot stopping abilities and bravery.

He re-joined Genoa on loan in January and will return to Juventus at the end of the season. He currently takes home £70,000 a week.

#16 Federico Bernardeschi | Midfielder | £90,000 per week

Federico Bernardeschi in action for Juve

The 26-year-old fleet footed winger can be quite a tough proposition for any fullback on his day. The Italian international who is not yet a full-fledged regular in the Maurizio Sarri setup does still chip in occasionally though fans will argue that he has to up his productivity.

After all, he has only 1 goal and 1 assist from 33 appearances across all competitions this season. He is definitely capable of more. Bernardeschi is a good set-piece taker and has a mean cross in him. However, his defensive contribution on the flanks is often found to be below par.

Bernardeschi earns £90,000 per week.

#15 Wojciech Szczesny | Goalkeeper | £130,000 per week

Szczesny is Juve's no.1

Wojciech Szczesny has largely taken over from Gialuigi Buffon for Juventus and the 30-year-old has been a solid presence for Sarri's side between the sticks. The former Arsenal goalkeeper has guarded the net 25 times in the Serie A this season and has kept a clean sheet in 10 of them.

Juventus share the best defensive record in the Serie A with Lazio presently and it is no small part owing to Wojceich Szczesny. He takes home £130,000 a week.

#14 Sami Khedira | Midfielder | £130,000 per week

Sami Khedira in action

The former Real Madrid midfielder and World Cup winner is next on the list earning £130,000 per week. Though he is not a consistent presence in Juve's strong midfield at the age of 33, he still dispenses his duties neatly whenever called upon.

At 33-years-old it is unlikely that the defensive midfielder will get a wage boost and this is perhaps as high as he will earn before he has to call it a day on an illustrious career.