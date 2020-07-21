Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City take on each other in a crucial Group C game in the MLS which will decide which team gets to go on top as the tournament nears the knockout stages.

Real Salt Lake, who drew their last game against Minnesota, are currently on top of the group thanks to a 2-0 victory in their opening game of the tournament against Colorado.

Meanwhile, Sporting KC are currently third, with a point less than Minnesota and their opposition on Wednesday. After losing to Minnesota in their first game, Sporting won the subsequent match against Colorado by three goals to 2.

Suffice to say, Sporting KC are strong in attack while Real Salt Lake are solid defensively and haven't conceded a goal so far in the tournament. As such, something has got to give when the two sides go up against each other on Wednesday.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Head to Head

Real Salt Lake and Sporting KC have gone head to head 33 times in the past. Real Salt Lake have won the fixture 13 times while Sporting KC have come away with a victory 11 times. Nine games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two met was August last year and Real Salt Lake got the better of Sporting KC, beating them 2 goals to 1.

Real Salt Lake form guide: D-W-D

Sporting KC form guide: W-L-W

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Team News

Real Salt Lake are without defender Nedem Onuoha who has chosen not to travel with the team due to the COVID-19 situation. They could also be without Albert Rusnack, who had to be substituted after the first half in their game against Minnesota due to an apparent hip injury. He is unlikely to be involved.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Albert Rusnack

Suspended: None

Sporting KC have one player who was tested positive for COVID-19. However, his identity has not been disclosed. Andreu Fontas is out after undergoing surgery on his Achilles and Felipe Gutierrez continues to be sidelined after a knee surgery.

Tim Melia will return from suspension for Sporting KC on Wednesday.

Injured: Andreu Fontas, Felipe Gutierrez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake predicted XI (4-3-3): Zac MacMath, Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Kyle Beckerman, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz, Corey Baird, Justin Meram and Damir Kreilach

Sporting KC Precited XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Roberto Puncec, Matt Besler, Luis Martins, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza, Gadi Kinda, Jonny Russell, Alan Pulido and Khiry Shelton

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Prediction

Sporting Kansas must be pumped going into this game after pulling off a comeback victory in their last game against Colorado. Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake struggled against Minnesota and as such, Sporting KC are expected to have the edge over them.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 0-1 Sporting KC

