Manchester United vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EPL 2019-20

Manchester United might have suffered a blow against Chelsea in the FA Cup but they have every reason to remain excited as they host West Ham United on Wednesday. This is Manchester United's chance to finally break into the top 4 after Leicester City slipped up and lost 3-0 in North London to Tottenham over the weekend.

Meanwhile, David Moyes' West Ham will want to ensure they remain in the Premier League next season. They currently sit 6 points ahead of the relegation zone and even if they suffer defeat, they'd want to restrict the damage that could be inflicted on their superior goal difference.

As such, both teams have something at stake as they go toe to toe on Wednesday. If Manchester United win this matchup by a significant margin, they could still manage to qualify for the Champions League even if they suffer a defeat against Leicester City in the final gameweek of the season.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Head to Head

Despite Manchester United's resurgent form, West Ham United might just fancy themselves. They were the victors the last time these two met with West Ham winning the game 2-0. However, facing this current Manchester United side is a different prospect entirely.

In 47 meetings between West Ham United and Manchester United, the Red Devils have come away victorious a whopping 28 times. The Hammers have only won 7 times. 12 of them were drawn.

However, West Ham have surprisingly been the better side over the last 4 meetings, winning 2 and drawing one. That being said, Manchester United will be confident about getting all 3 points this time around.

Manchester United form guide: W-W-W-D-W

West Ham United form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Manchester United vs West Ham United Team News

Luke Shaw limps off after twisting his ankle against Southampton

Manchester United are without Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones. Luke Shaw is a doubt after picking up an ankle injury against Southampton.

Eric Bailly is almost certain to miss out after suffering a concussion during United's FA Cup draw.

Injured: Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly

Suspended: None

As for West Ham United, Robert Snodgrass might not make it to the squad. Ryan Fredericks remains sidelined.

Injured: Ryan Fredericks

Doubtful: Robert Snodgrass

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs West Ham United predicted XI

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in training

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes; Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

West Ham United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucasz Fabianski; Ben Johnson, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio

Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction

Despite their failure in the semi-final of the FA Cup, Manchester United are expected to keep their winning run going in the Premier League. Their players are expected to step up as it is as crucial a game for them as any in recent times.

West Ham haven't had a bad record of late, and they have got the better of Manchester United frequently in the recent past. However, United look way too strong for the Hammers at this point in time.

Prediction: Manchester United 3:0 West Ham United