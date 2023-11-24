FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The MLS Cup features another round of knock-out matches this weekend as FC Cincinnati lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Union edged New England Revolution to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The home side edged New York Red Bulls to a narrow victory on penalties in the previous round and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against FC Cincinnati and have won six out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's two victories.

This is only the second game between Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati in the MLS Cup playoffs - the previous such meeting between the two teams took place in the semi-finals last season and ended in a 1-0 victory for Philadelphia Union.

After a run of five defeats in their first six matches against Philadelphia Union in the MLS, FC Cincinnati have lost only one of their last five such games in the competition.

After a run of 13 consecutive victories in home games in the MLS, FC Cincinnati have won only five of their last 12 such games in the competition.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have an excellent squad at their disposal and have managed to overcome their mid-season difficulties this season. The likes of Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag can be effective on their day and will need to step up to the plate in what is set to be a crucial fixture.

FC Cincinnati have not been at their best in recent weeks and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-2 Philadelphia Union

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes