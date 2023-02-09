FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10, 2023

FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union will square off in a friendly on Friday (February 10) ahead of the new MLS campaign.

Pat Noonan’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having suffered a 1-0 loss in last season’s playoffs quarterfinals.

Cincinnati kicked off their preparations for the new season in style, securing a hard-earned 3-2 win over Austin FC a fortnight ago. That was the first outing for Noonan’s side since October 21, when they were beaten 1-0 by Philadelphia Union in the playoff semifinals.

Cincinnati will now look to build on their victory over Austin as they eye a fourth victory in as many games across competitions.

PhilaUnion @PhilaUnion This is giving live, laugh, love vibes This is giving live, laugh, love vibes https://t.co/QylSDff9Jg

Meanwhile, Philadelphia maintained their fine run of results in pre-season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over New England Revolution on Sunday. They're unbeaten in four friendly games, winning two, since November’s playoff final defeat against Los Angeles FC.

However, Jim Curtin’s men are winless in their last three away games, a run they will look to end this weekend.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from their last nine meetings, Philadelphia boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Cincinnati have managed just one win in this period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Cincinnati have lost just once in their last 13 home games across competitions, winning six, since June.

Philadelphia head into this game unbeaten in their last four games, winning two.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

With October’s playoff defeat still lingering in the air, Cincinnati will set out to get one over Philadelphia. While Curtin’s men have struggled away from home, they should cancel out the hosts’ efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cincinnati 1-1 Philadelphia

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes.)

