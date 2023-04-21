FC Cincinnati vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023 

FC Cincinnati host Portland Timbers at the TQL Stadium in the MLS on Saturday (April 22), looking to recover from a thrashing in their last game. After back-to-back wins over Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union, the Orange and Blue got crushed 5-1 by St. Louis last weekend.

St. Louis cut a swathe through their hapless visitors. Jared Stroud, Eduard Lowen, Kyle Hiebert, Nicholas Gioacchini and an own goal from Roman Celentano put them 5-0 up by the 57th minute. Sergio Santos pulled one back for Pat Noonan's side just after the hour mark.

It was Cincinnati's first loss of the season, ending their unbeaten start to the campaign, but with 17 points from eight games, they are second in the Eastern Conference standings. Leaders New England Revolution are ahead of them, but only on goal difference.

In contrast, Portland beat Seattle Sounders 4-1 in their last MLS game, producing an epic late comeback. Raul Ruidiaz put the visitors in front in the 58th minute before the Timbers fought back with four goals in 18 minutes.

Dairon Asprilla restored parity in the 71st minute before Nathan Fogaca put them in front five minutes later. Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Juan Mosquera also joined the party and added gloss to the scoreline.

It was only their second win of the campaign. The Oregon outfit are ninth in the Western Conference with eight points from as many games.

FC Cincinnati vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only two clashes between the two sides, with Cincinnati winning their first-encounter in March 2019 before drawing 1-1 the next year.

Having won their last game, Portland are looking to win consecutively for the first time since a run of four wins in a row between August-September 2022,

After losing their last game, Cincinnati could lose consecutively for the first time since May 2022.

Cincinnati have won all four home games in the MLS this season, keeping a clean sheet in the last three.

FC Cincinnati vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Cincinnati may have been battered in their last game, but they remain a force to be reckoned with at home. Portland haven't been impressive this season and could go down.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Portland

FC Cincinnati vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

