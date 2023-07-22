FC Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2023 

FC Cincinnati will welcome Sporting Kansas City to the TQL Stadium for their opening game of the 2023 Leagues Cup on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback victory over Nashville SC at the same venue in the MLS last week. Walter Zimmerman put the visitors ahead in the 31st minute but Luciano Acosta leveled matters 11 minutes later. Second-half goals from Santiago Arias and Aaron Boupendza helped the hosts claim all three points.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Austin FC. All three goals came in the first half, with Gyasi Zardes and Ethan Finlay scoring for the home side, while Daniel Rosero halved the deficit.

Guadalajara Chivas are the third team in Group 6 of the Leagues Cup.

FC Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Sporting Kansas City have won twice and drawn once.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when Sporting claimed a 1-0 away win in the MLS.

Each of FC Cincinnati's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Nine of Sporting Kansas City's last 11 games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sporting Kansas City are winless in seven away games.

FC Cincinnati are unbeaten in 15 home games, winning 14 games in this sequence.

Sporting Kansas City have conceded two goals or more in each of their last three away games and four of their last five.

FC Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been dominant in front of their fans, having gone 15 games without defeat at home. This puts them in good stead in the tournament, with home advantage offering them the opportunity to set the pace in the group.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency on their travels. However, they have a good record against Cincinnati, winning the last game on this same ground.

Both sides are attack-minded and love to play on the front foot. But we are backing FC Cincinnati to claim the win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 Sporting Kansas City

FC Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals