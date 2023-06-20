FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Toronto FC lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati side in a crucial encounter at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Canadian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC last week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Cincinnati and Toronto FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of a total of eight matches played between the two teams.

FC Cincinnati have won four of their last five matches against Toronto FC in the MLS and managed to complete a league double against them last season.

Toronto FC are winless in their last 11 matches away from home in the MLS and have won only two of their last 33 such games in the competition since 2021.

FC Cincinnati have won each of their first 12 matches at home in the MLS this season and have equalled the longest such streak at the start of the season by a single team in the competition.

FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been in exquisite form this season and have made the TQL Stadium a formidable fortress. Luciano Acosta has come into his own this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Toronto FC can pack a punch on their day but have a shockingly poor record away from home. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 Toronto FC

FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes

