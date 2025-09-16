FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2025

Copenhagen will invite Bayer Leverkusen to Parken in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener on Thursday. The hosts are back in the competition after missing out last season, while Leverkusen were eliminated from the round of 16 last season.

Løverne saw their unbeaten streak end after six games last week as they resumed their Danish Superliga campaign after the international break with a 2-1 away loss to Brøndby. Mohamed Elyounoussi had equalized in the 64th minute, and Brøndby restored their lead nine minutes later.

Bayer Leverkusen registered their first win of the Bundesliga campaign in their previous outing last week, as they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 at home. Alejandro Grimaldo bagged a brace while Patrik Schick scored from the penalty spot in added time of the first half.

Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice, with both meetings taking place in the Champions League qualifiers in the 2014-15 campaign. Leverkusen won the tie 7-2 on aggregate.

The hosts had won two of their six games in the group stage of the Champions League in the 2023-24 campaign, with both triumphs registered at home.

The visitors had lost two of their eight games in the league phase last season, with both defeats registered on their travels.

Copenhagen had won their three home games in the qualifying phase of the Champions League while keeping clean sheets.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last six competitive away games, playing out four draws.

The hosts have won just one of their last 16 meetings against German teams in UEFA competitions, with that triumph registered against Heidenheim last season in the UEFA Conference League knockout phase playoffs.

Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Løverne suffered just their second loss across all competitions last week and will look to bounce back here. Interestingly, they have scored in all but one of their 14 games across all competitions this season. Notably, they have lost only two of their previous 18 home Champions League group stage/league phase matches.

Oliver Højer, Jonathan Moalem, and Magnus Mattsson will likely miss this match due to injuries.

Die Werkself scored three goals for the second consecutive match last week and will look to build on that prolific form. They are winless in their last four away games in the Champions League, suffering three consecutive defeats.

Kasper Hjulmand returns to familiar grounds for this match, and his experience in managing teams against Danish opponents should come in handy here. Exequiel Palacios suffered an injury against Frankfurt and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Arthur missed that match due to illness and is in doubt. Jonas Hofmann and Jeanuël Belocian are also unavailable at the moment.

Copenhagen have a good home record in European competitions and won all three home games in the qualifiers without conceding. The visitors, meanwhile, have lost their last three Champions League away games, failing to score in two. With that in mind, the two teams will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Copenhagen 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

