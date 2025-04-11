FC Copenhagen vs Brondby Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

FC Copenhagen and Brondby will battle for three points in a Danish Superliga Championship playoff game on Sunday (April 13th). The game will be played at Parken Stadium.
The home side will be aiming to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Nordsjaelland last weekend. Amin Chiakha's 64th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Brondby, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Aarhus. They went ahead through Nicolai Vallys' 13th-minute strike while Mathias Kvistgaarden doubled their lead five minutes into the second half. Patrick Mortensen pulled one back for the visitors in the 73rd minute.
The victory left Drengene Fra Vestegnen in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 24 games. Copenhagen lead the way at the summit with 47 points.
FC Copenhagen vs Brondby Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Copenhagen have 56 wins from the last 119 head-to-head games. Brondby were victorious 35 times while 28 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in October 2024 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Copenhagen's last nine games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Seven of Brondby's last eight competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- The home side on the day have won just one of the last 10 head-to-head games (six losses).
FC Copenhagen vs Brondby Prediction
Copenhagen sit at the summit of the standings and hold a two-point advantage over defending champions Midtjylland as they seek to wrest back the title from the Herning outfit. A five-game winless run across competitions saw them knocked out of Europe and lose ground in the title race, but two wins from two in the playoff has revamped their season.
Brondby, for their part are seeking to qualify for Europe and are level on points with third-placed Aarhus.
Copenhagen's games tend to be close affairs and we are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: FC Copenhagen 2-1 Brondby
FC Copenhagen vs Brondby Betting Tips
Tip 1 - FC Copenhagen to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals