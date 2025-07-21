FC Copenhagen vs Drita Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

FC Copenhagen and Drita will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second round qualification tie on Tuesday (July 22nd). The game will be played at Parken Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 comeback away win over Viborg in their opening game of the Danish Superliga. They went behind to Jeppe Gronning's 24th-minute strike, while Elias Achouri equalized in the 37th minute. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Magnus Mattsson scored either side of Mads Sondergaard to help the visitors claim all three points.

Drita, meanwhile, booked their spot at this stage of the Champions League Qualifiers with a 3-2 away win over Differdange in the second leg of their first round tie. They were two goals up by the 17th minute thanks to Arb Manaj's brace while Theo Brusco pulled one back before the break. Samir Hadji scored a 90th minute equaliser for Differdange, but Veton Tusha netted the match-winner in injury time to help his side advance with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Copenhagen received a bye to this stage. The winner of this tie faces either Rijeka or Ludogorets in the next round.

FC Copenhagen vs Drita Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Drita's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Copenhagen's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Drita are competing in the second round of the Champions League Qualifiers for the first time in their history.

Four of Copenhagen's last five home games in European competition have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

FC Copenhagen vs Drita Prediction

Copenhagen kick-started their Danish title defense with a hard-fought win at the weekend. They will now turn their focus to Europe and are the overwhelming favorites to advance from this tie.

Drita, for their part, won both legs of their first leg qualification tie to get here. They are coming up against a vastly superior side, who are more established at this level.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 3-0 Drita

FC Copenhagen vs Drita Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Copenhagen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Copenhagen/Copenhagen

