FC Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

FC Copenhagen and Midtjylland will battle for three points in a Danish Superliga matchday 19 fixture on Sunday (February 23rd). The game will be played at Parken Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 extra-time victory over Heidenheim in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie. They trailed 2-1 on aggregate following their defeat at home in the first leg. Amin Chiakha and Kevin Diks scored in either half for the Danes while Leo Scienza pulled one back for the Germans to force extra time. Rodrigo Huescas stepped off the bench to decide the tie in the 114th minute.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, suffered a 5-2 thrashing away to Real Sociedad in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie. Luka Sucic scored a brace for the Basque outfit while Brais Mendez, Mikel Oyarzabal and Orri Oskarsson scored a goal each to help their side advance with a 7-3 aggregate victory.

The Wolves will shift their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Lyngby. Copenhagen claimed a 2-1 away win over Randers.

The respective wins left both sides level on 36 points at the summit of the standings after 18 games, making this a top-of-the-table clash.

FC Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen have 35 wins from the last 83 head-to-head games. Midtjylland were victorious on 33 occasions while 16 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Midtjylland claimed a 2-1 home win.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Eight of Copenhagen's last 10 games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Five of Midtjylland's last six league games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

FC Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Prediction

Copenhagen made the trip to Germany and played for over two hours to overturn a one-goal deficit and eliminate Heidenheim on the continent. The Lions will be full of confidence but expended a lot of energy to achieve the feat.

Midtjylland, for their part, were largely outclassed by vastly superior opposition in Real Sociedad. Thomas Thasberg's side are the defending Danish champions and a win here would take them outrightly clear at the summit.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 1-1 Midtjylland

FC Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

