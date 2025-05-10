FC Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

FC Copenhagen and Midtjylland will battle for three points in a Danish Superliga Championship group fixture on Sunday (May 11th). The game will be played at Parken Stadium.

FCK will be looking to build on the 1-0 home win they registered over Viborg in the second leg of their Landspokal Cup semifinal tie. Lukas Lerager's 32nd-minute strike helped his side book a date with Silkeborg in the showpiece event.

The Lions will shift their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 3-0 away win over Brondby.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Aarhus in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men. They went ahead through Oliver Sorensen's 22nd-minute penalty while Patrick Mortensen equalized in the 59th minute before their hosts were reduced to 10 men. Franculino and Dario Osario scored on either side of Tobias Bech's dismissal to help the home side claim the victory.

The win left them in second spot in the standings with 55 points to their name. Copenhagen are one point better off at the summit.

Just one point separates these two sides with three games left in the season, making this something of a direct knockout game for the title. The result here could determine where the league crown ends up at Parken Stadium or MCH Arena.

FC Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Copenhagen have 36 wins from the last 85 head-to-head games. Midtjylland were victorious 33 times, while 16 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Midtjylland claimed a 4-2 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Copenhagen are on a five-game winning streak across competitions.

Five of Midtjylland's last six league games have produced three goals or more.

FC Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Prediction

FC Copenhagen are aiming to reclaim the league title to make it three from the last four seasons. They are hitting form at the right time and are on course for a double. A win would take them four points clear at the summit and all but guarantee them the title.

Midtjylland, for their part, have paid the price for a poor start to the playoffs that saw them winless in their opening three games. However, they have won their last two games and know that a win here would take them to the summit as they aim to defend their league crown.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 2-1 Midtjylland

FC Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Copenhagen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More