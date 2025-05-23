FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025 

FC Copenhagen and Nordsjaelland will battle for three points in the final matchday of the Danish Superliga campaign on Sunday (May 25th). The game will be played at Parken Stadium.
The home side will be aiming to build on the comfortable 4-0 away win they registered over Randers last week. Jordan Larsson scored a first half brace to set them on their way to victory while Rodrigo Huescas and Andreas Cornelius scored after the break to complete the rout.
Nordsjaelland, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Aarhus. Benjamin Nygren and Sindre Walle Egeli scored a goal each to inspire their side to victory.
The victory left the Tigers in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 46 points from 31 games. Copenhagen lead the way at the summit with 60 points to their name.
FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Copenhagen have 45 wins from the last 75 head-to-head games. Nordsjaelland have been victorious 15 times, while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Copenhagen claimed a 1-0 away win.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Copenhagen are unbeaten in their last seven competitive games (six wins).
- Nordsjaelland have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five league games.
- Six of Copenhagen's last seven home games across all competitions to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Nordsjaelland are winless in their last six away games (five losses).
FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland Prediction
Copenhagen hold a one-point advantage at the summit and will seal a 16th Superliga title and outrightly become the most successful side in Danish top-flight history with a win. They came into the playoffs with a four-point deficit to Midtjylland but have clawed their way to the summit. They also have the Landspokal Cup final against defending champions Silkeborg to look forward to as they aim for a sixth domestic double.
Nordsjaelland, for their part, are not in the title race but have the not-so-small matter of potential European qualification in their sights. They are two points off Brondby and Randers in fourth and fifth places, respectively.
We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory and a clean sheet.
Prediction: FC Copenhagen 2-0 Nordsjaelland
FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Copenhagen to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals: Yes