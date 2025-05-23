FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025 

FC Copenhagen and Nordsjaelland will battle for three points in the final matchday of the Danish Superliga campaign on Sunday (May 25th). The game will be played at Parken Stadium.

Ad

The home side will be aiming to build on the comfortable 4-0 away win they registered over Randers last week. Jordan Larsson scored a first half brace to set them on their way to victory while Rodrigo Huescas and Andreas Cornelius scored after the break to complete the rout.

Nordsjaelland, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Aarhus. Benjamin Nygren and Sindre Walle Egeli scored a goal each to inspire their side to victory.

Ad

Trending

The victory left the Tigers in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 46 points from 31 games. Copenhagen lead the way at the summit with 60 points to their name.

FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen have 45 wins from the last 75 head-to-head games. Nordsjaelland have been victorious 15 times, while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Copenhagen claimed a 1-0 away win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in their last seven competitive games (six wins).

Nordsjaelland have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five league games.

Six of Copenhagen's last seven home games across all competitions to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Nordsjaelland are winless in their last six away games (five losses).

Ad

FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland Prediction

Copenhagen hold a one-point advantage at the summit and will seal a 16th Superliga title and outrightly become the most successful side in Danish top-flight history with a win. They came into the playoffs with a four-point deficit to Midtjylland but have clawed their way to the summit. They also have the Landspokal Cup final against defending champions Silkeborg to look forward to as they aim for a sixth domestic double.

Ad

Nordsjaelland, for their part, are not in the title race but have the not-so-small matter of potential European qualification in their sights. They are two points off Brondby and Randers in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 2-0 Nordsjaelland

FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Copenhagen to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More