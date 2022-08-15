FC Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022–23

FC Copenhagen will host Trabzonspor at Parken on Tuesday night in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying fourth-round tie.

The home side lifted their 14th Superliga title last season, thereby qualifying directly for the Champions League playoff rounds. They have struggled to perform in their league assignments this season and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage.

FC Copenhagen last made it to the group stages of the Champions League in the 2016-17 season, finishing third in their group and then dropping to the Europa League.

Trabzonspor also won their domestic title last season, lifting the Turkish Super Lig title for the first time in almost four decades. They have started the new season in strong fashion and will hope they can carry that momentum onto the European stage this week.

The Turkish side have spent a decade away from the Champions League group stages and will hope they can end that streak this season.

FC Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark the first-ever meeting between FC Copenhagen and Trabzonspor. Both sides will now look to mark the occasion with a win and secure the advantage ahead of the return leg next week.

FC Copenhagen Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Trabzonspor Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-L-L

FC Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor Team News

FC Copenhagen

Davit Khocholava and Ajax loanee Mohammed Daramy both came off injured in the hosts' last game and are doubts for this one alongside Nicolai Boilesen, Peter Ankersen and Luther Singh. Kamil Grabara and former Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan are both injured and will not play on Tuesday.

Injured: Mathew Ryan, Kamil Grabara

Doubtful: Davit Khocholava, Mohammed Daramy, Nicolai Boilesen, Peter Ankersen, Luther Singh

Suspended: None

Trabzonspor

Edin Visca and former Napoli man Marek Hamsik are both injured and will not play for the visitors this week.

Injured: Edin Visca, Marek Hamsik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor Predicted XI

FC Copenhagen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Karl-Johan Johnsson; Kevin Diks, Denis Vavro, Valdemar Lund Jensen, Victor Kristiansen; Lukas Lerager, Zeca, Viktor Claesson; Pep Biel, Khouma Babacar, Hakon Haraldsson

Trabzonspor Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ugurcan Cakir; Jens Stryer Larsen, Dorukhan Tokoz, Vitor Hugo, Eren Elmali; Abdulkadir Omur, Manolis Siopis, Anastasios Bakasetas; Yusuf Erdogan, Andreas Cornelius, Mahmoud Trezeguet

FC Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor Prediction

The Danish club have struggled to impress this season, losing every other game in the last month. They have lost three of their last five home matches and could struggle here.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, have won all three of their games this season without conceding any goals. The visitors are in much better form ahead of Tuesday's game and should come out on top.

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 0-1 Trabzonspor

