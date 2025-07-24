FC Copenhagen vs Vejle Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025 

FC Copenhagen and Vejle will battle for three points in a Danish Superliga matchday two clash on Saturday (July 26th). The game will be played at Parken Stadium.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Drita in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second round qualification tie in midweek. Magnus Mattsson was the star of the show as he decided the game with his second half brace of penalties.
Copenhagen will now shift their focus to the domestic scene and started their title defense with a 3-2 away win over Viborg.
Vejle, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Randers. Both goals were scored in the second half, with the visitors going ahead through Sabil Hansen's opening strike on the hour-mark. Abdoulaye Camara equalized deep into injury time.
FC Copenhagen vs Vejle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Copenhagen have 24 wins from the last 36 head-to-head games. Vejle were victorious six times while six games ended in draws.
- Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Copenhagen claimed a 3-1 home win.
- Eight of the last 10 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- The last four head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.
- Six of Copenhagen's last eight games have produced three goals or more.
- Vejle have not won a head-to-head games since Septembe 1995.
FC Copenhagen vs Vejle Prediction
Copenhagen began their title defense with a hard-fought win, having had to come from behind. They followed this up with a routine win in Champions League qualification to put one foot in the next round. The Lions are the favorites here and might have their sights set on their trip to Kosovo next week for the return leg vs Drita.
Vejle, for their part, were on course to lose their opening game but claimed a point with a last-gasp equalizer. They are seeking to claim a first head-to-head win in three decades but the odds are stacked against them.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: FC Copenhagen 3-1 Vejle
FC Copenhagen vs Vejle Betting Tips
Tip 1 - FC Copenhagen
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Copenhagen to score over 1.5 goals