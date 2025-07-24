FC Copenhagen vs Vejle Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025 

FC Copenhagen and Vejle will battle for three points in a Danish Superliga matchday two clash on Saturday (July 26th). The game will be played at Parken Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Drita in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second round qualification tie in midweek. Magnus Mattsson was the star of the show as he decided the game with his second half brace of penalties.

Copenhagen will now shift their focus to the domestic scene and started their title defense with a 3-2 away win over Viborg.

Vejle, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Randers. Both goals were scored in the second half, with the visitors going ahead through Sabil Hansen's opening strike on the hour-mark. Abdoulaye Camara equalized deep into injury time.

FC Copenhagen vs Vejle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen have 24 wins from the last 36 head-to-head games. Vejle were victorious six times while six games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Copenhagen claimed a 3-1 home win.

Eight of the last 10 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

The last four head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Six of Copenhagen's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Vejle have not won a head-to-head games since Septembe 1995.

FC Copenhagen vs Vejle Prediction

Copenhagen began their title defense with a hard-fought win, having had to come from behind. They followed this up with a routine win in Champions League qualification to put one foot in the next round. The Lions are the favorites here and might have their sights set on their trip to Kosovo next week for the return leg vs Drita.

Vejle, for their part, were on course to lose their opening game but claimed a point with a last-gasp equalizer. They are seeking to claim a first head-to-head win in three decades but the odds are stacked against them.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 3-1 Vejle

FC Copenhagen vs Vejle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Copenhagen

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Copenhagen to score over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More