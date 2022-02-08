FC Copenhagen vs Zenit St. Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | The Atlantic Cup 2022

The Atlantic Cup continues this week and will see FC Copenhagen lock horns with Zenit St. Petersburg at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal on Thursday.

FC Copenhagen faced Swedish side Halmstads BK in their opening Atlantic Cup clash, winning 2-1.

Winter signing Mamoudou Karamoko opened the scoring for the Lions in the first half before their opponents leveled the scores two minutes later. Pep Biel then gave FC Copenhagen the win from the penalty spot in the second half.

The Danish outfit sit third in the table and will now be looking to pick up back-to-back wins in the cup competition.

Zenit St. Petersburg also began their cup run with a victory. They beat Midtjylland 1-0, with trialist defender and Kazakhstan international Nuraly Alip scoring the sole goal of the game late in the first half.

Zenit St. Petersburg have a fixture list of solely Danish teams, with a clash against Brondby IF coming up after Thursday's game against the Lions.

FC Copenhagen vs Zenit St. Petersburg Head-to-Head

There have been just four meetings between the two sides. Zenit St. Petersburg have won half those games while FC Copenhagen have won once. Their other meeting has ended in a draw.

The two clubs last faced off in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League back in 2018. The Russian outfit won the game 1-0.

FC Copenhagen Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Zenit St. Petersburg Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-W-D

FC Copenhagen vs Zenit St. Petersburg Team News

FC Copenhagen

Valdemar Lund, Zeca and Nicolai Boilesen are all injured and will not be available to play on Thursday.

Injured: Valdemar Lund, Zeca, Nicolai Boilesen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zenit St. Petersburg

Wendel has been out with an injury since December last year and is set to miss the midweek game. The Brazilian midfielder is the only injury concern for the Russian side.

Injured: Wendel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Copenhagen vs Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI

FC Copenhagen Predicted XI (4-5-1): Kamil Grabara; Peter Ankersen, Kevin Diks, Davit Khocholava, Victor Kristiansen; William Boving, Jens Stage, Lukas Lerager, Pep Biel, Akinkunmi Amoo; Mamoudou Karamoko

Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Byazrov; Aleksei Sutormin, Nuraly Alip, Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos; Magomed Ozdoev, Aleksandr Erokhin; Malcom, Claudinho, Andrey Mostovoy; Artem Dzyuba

FC Copenhagen vs Zenit St. Petersburg Prediction

The Danish club are yet to taste defeat in their last 11 games across all competitions and had lost just twice in 17 games before their league season was halted.

Similarly, Zenit St Petersburg are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions, including three friendly clashes in which they scored 10 goals in total. With both teams in top form, Thursday's game could end in a draw.

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 1-1 Zenit St. Petersburg

Edited by Peter P