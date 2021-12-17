FC Dalian Pro vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

FC Dalian Pro and Cangzhou Mighty Lions will battle for three points in a Chinese Super League relegation playoff on Saturday.

The hosts secured maximum points in a narrow 1-0 away victory over Chongqing Liangjiang on Wednesday. Chen Jie's first-half own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions surprisingly played out a 1-1 draw with Shanghai Shenhua. Oscar Maritu's second half strike canceled out Lonsana Doumbouya's 29th-minute goal.

Despite the draw, the Hebei outfit remain in seventh spot in the table on one point while Dalian Pro are in second spot with maximum points garnered from two matches.

FC Dalian Pro vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on six occasions in the past and draws have been the most recurring result, with three previous matches ending in a stalemate.

Dalian Pro were victorious on two occasions while Cangzhou Mighty Lions have a sole win to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when first-half goals from Liangming Lin and Yaopeng Wang helped Dalian Pro secure a 2-0 win.

FC Dalian Pro form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

FC Dalian Pro vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Team News

FC Dalian Pro

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Wild East Football @wildeastfootbal Two Cangzhou players, Liao Chengjian and André Senghor start infighting as they draw 1-1 with Shenhua. Both were sent off. Two Cangzhou players, Liao Chengjian and André Senghor start infighting as they draw 1-1 with Shenhua. Both were sent off. https://t.co/fNhuN73qsk

Andre Senghor and Chengjian Liao received red cards in their last match against Shanghai Shenhua and will be suspended for the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Andre Senghor, Chengjian Liao

FC Dalian Pro vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chong Zhang (GK); Shuai Li, Marcus Danielsson, Yanfeng Dong, Lei Tong; Guowen Sun, Xuri Zhao, Wei Wu, Zhen'ao Wang; Sam Larsson, Emmanuel Boateng

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (3-4-3): Puliang Shao (GK); Yang Liu, Stoppila Sunzu, Yiming Yang; Zihao Yan, Hao Guo, Kaimu Zheng, Abduhamit Abdugheni; Bughrahan Iskandar, Oscar Maritu, Pengfei Xie

FC Dalian Pro vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

Dalian Pro are in better form than their visitors and this, coupled with home advantage, gives them a slight edge in the game.

Games involving Cangzhou Mighty Lions tend to be expansive affairs with plenty of goalmouth action. However, Dalian Pro's more conservative approach could buck that trend.

We are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: FC Dalian Pro 1-0 Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Edited by Shardul Sant