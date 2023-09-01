FC Dallas vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

Dallas host Atlanta United at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, as both sides look to recover from their latest setback.

After a narrow win over Austin last week, Dallas succumbed to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Western Conference leaders St. Louis.

Anthony Markanich and Nokkvi Thorisson scored apiece in the 82nd and 85th minutes to deal the Cows a late blow.

Eugene Ansah pulled one back for Dallas in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but it was too little, too late.

It was their 10th top-flight loss of the season from 25 games, and with 33 points in the bag, Dallas are down in ninth position in the league table.

On the other hand, Atlanta also suffered a loss in their last outing, as the side were beaten 2-1 by Cincinnati on home turf.

Edwin Mosquera had given them a lead in the 10th minute, but two goals in the last 15 minutes, from Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez, saw the Orange and Blues turn the match around.

The Five Stripes lost for the first time in three games and remained in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 42 points from 26 games.

FC Dallas vs Atlanta United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four clashes between Dallas and Atlanta, with both sides winning twice over each other.

Atlanta United have won just twice in their last six games in all competitions.

Dallas have won just once in their last five MLS games.

Dallas are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions (excluding the penalty shootout losses to Charlotte and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup).

Atlanta United have scored in their last seven league games, and Dallas in their last four.

FC Dallas vs Atlanta United Prediction

Both teams are coming off the back of a defeat here, and have experienced a rough patch in recent weeks. This fixture has always produced a winner so far but this time around, there could be a shift from the norm, with Dallas and Atlanta playing out a draw.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Atlanta United

FC Dallas vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes