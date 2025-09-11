FC Dallas vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

FC Dallas host Austin at the Toyota Stadium in MLS on Saturday, looking to snap their winless run in the competition. For the past three games, Los Toros have only seen stalemates: a triumvirate of 1-1 draws against Austin, LAFC and St. Louis.

With only seven wins and 31 points in the bag from 28 games, the Texas outfit are down in 12th position in the Western Conference standings.

Since finishing in third place three years ago, Dallas have fallen drastically, so much so that they've struggled to even finish inside the top 10 places in the last two editions.

Given their lackluster performances this season too, it appears that the side will finish in the bottom six again.

Austin are up in sixth place with 41 points and 11 wins. After a dry spell at the start of August, which saw them go the first three games without a victory, Los Verdes beat San Jose Earthquakes and Sporting Kansas City in consecutive games to get their campaign up and running again.

FC Dallas vs Austin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 clashes between the sides in the past, with Austin winning on just three occasions and losing to Dallas seven times.

Dallas are unbeaten in their last three games against Austin.

After back-to-back draws in 2022, Dallas and Austin have shared the spoils just once in their next eight clashes: 1-1 in August 2025.

Having won their last two games, Austin are looking to make it three consecutive league wins for the first time since March this year.

Dallas have drawn their last three MLS matches and remain unbeaten in their last four

FC Dallas vs Austin Prediction

Austin have gained some momentum lately and have seen a better campaign overall. FC Dallas have flattered to deceive this season, although their recent record against Los Verdes has been encouraging.

A close encounter could be on the cards, but the away side should be able to prevail regardless.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-2 Austin

FC Dallas vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austin to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

