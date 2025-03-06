FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

By Sachin Bhat
Dallas take on Chicago in MLS action on Saturday.

FC Dallas host Chicago Fire at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday on matchday three in the new MLS season, looking to continue their unbeaten start. In two games, the Texas outfit have won and drawn once to collect four points and are fifth in the Western Conference.

Los Toros began their run with a slender 2-1 comeback win at Houston Dynamo Amine Bassi had put Houston 1-0 up in the 18th minute, but second-half goals from Petar Musa and Anderson Julio turned the tie around for the visitors.

In their next game against Colorado, Dallas turned around a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2. But Colorado restored parity shortly as the two sides played out a pulsating draw.

Meanwhile, Chicago's season got off on a somber note, as they lost 4-2 by Columbus Crew on the road, having led 2-1. They endured similar fortunes in their next game, as the Men in Red squandered a 2-1 lead to draw 2-2.

Their inability to capitalise on their lead means they are left with one point from two games and are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 52 clashes between the two sides, with Chicago trailing 24-22.
  • The two sides have drawn just six games, including their most recent encounter in April 2022, a goalless MLS stalemate.
  • After winning four games in a row against Dallas, Chicago have won just twice in their next five.
  • Los Toros haven't scored in their last two encounters against Chicago.
FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Dallas have made the better start to the season and have a better head-to-head record in recent fixtures, which gives them an advantage.

Moreover, Chicago have been found out in defence more often than they would have liked, and their backline has been in complete shambles thus far. So, Los Toros should nick this one narrowly.

Prediction: Dallas 2-1 Chicago

FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dallas

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

