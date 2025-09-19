FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

FC Dallas host Colorado Rapids at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday in Major League Soccer, looking for only their ninth win of the campaign. It's been another tough run for the Bulls, who find themselves in the same position as last year - 11th in the Western Conference and out of contention for the playoffs spots.

Ad

But since their 4-3 loss to New York City FC, Dallas are unbeaten in their next five league outings, winning twice. It shows a marked improvement in their performance, but they need to win more in their remaining games to climb within the top nine spots on the table.

However, that in itself has been their biggest challenge as Dallas have really struggled to pick up three points from a match. Against rivals Austin, Eric Quill's side prevailed 2-0 on home turf as Petar Musa and Bernard Kamungo scored apiece in either half.

Ad

Trending

Colorado have accrued only five points more than Dallas and occupy eighth position on the top-flight table. They've won three from their last five to showcase an upturn in form, and are heading into the wild-card round as things stand.

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 97 clashes between the sides in the past, with Colorado Rapids winning 37 times over Dallas and losing on 39 occasions.

Colorado are unbeaten against Dallas in their last seven clashes and have lost just once in their last nine.

After going five games without a stalemate, Dallas and Colorado have drawn twice from their next four.

The Rapids have scored thrice in each of their last two appearances versus Dallas.

It's been over three years since Dallas beat Colorado.

Ad

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

This is a clash of two sides that have posted better results in recent times, signaling an upturn in form. Given their fragile defenses, we expect high-octane action at both ends of the pitch, with both teams sure to enjoy a couple of goals.

We expect this match to end in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-2 Colorado Rapids

Ad

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More