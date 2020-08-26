FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

FC Dallas are set to host Colorado Rapids at Toyota Stadium tomorrow in their latest MLS fixture.

FC Dallas come into this game on the back of a disappointing draw against Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Houston Dynamo were the better team in the Texas Derby, with FC Dallas lucky to escape with a draw at the BBVA Compass Stadium.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, were thrashed 4-1 by Real Salt Lake. Robin Fraser's men took the lead in the first half courtesy of an Aaron Herrera own goal but were blown away by Real Salt Lake's second-half performance.

Goals from Damir Kreilach, Maikel Chang, Corey Baird and Justin Meram in the second half secured the win for Freddy Juarez's side.

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

In 43 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, FC Dallas hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost 12 and drawn 12.

In their most recent encounter, Colorado Rapids won 3-0 against FC Dallas. Goals from Jack Price, Diego Rubio and Kei Kamara ensured the victory for their side.

FC Dallas form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Colorado Rapids form guide: W-L-L-D-L

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Team News

FC Dallas have no real injury concerns, with manager Luchi Gonzalez set to have a full squad at his disposal. Midfielder Brandon Servania's return from injury will be a welcome headache for the manager.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Colorado Rapids will be without defender Kortne Ford, who missed the whole of last season with a knee injury and is still recovering. Other than that, Robin Fraser has a fully fit squad.

Injured: Kortne Ford

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jimmy Maurer, Bressan, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Reggie Cannon, Thiago Santos, Bryan Acosta, John Nelson, Michael Barrios, Jesus Ferreira, Franco Jara

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Sam Vines, Jack Price, Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli, Nicolas Mezquida, Andre Shinyashiki, Kei Kamara

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

FC Dallas will rely on the likes of Argentina international Franco Jara, who joined the club this year from Pachuca, to provide the goals. Brazilian midfielder Thiago Santos and centre-back Matt Hedges will be vital defensively.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, have seasoned MLS veteran and Sierra Leone international Kei Kamara in their ranks. The forward is expected to lead the line for his side, and he has been a consistent goalscorer at every club he has represented.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Colorado Rapids

