FC Dallas vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as FC Dallas lock horns with DC United in an intriguing fixture at the Toyota Stadium on Tuesday.

FC Dallas vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have shown marked improvement over the past year. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts defeated Los Angeles FC by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

FC Dallas vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Dallas have a slight edge over DC United and have won 12 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 11 victories.

DC United are winless in their last eight matches away from home against FC Dallas in the MLS, with their previous such victory in the competition coming in September 2007.

FC Dallas have won six of their last nine matches at home in the MLS and have won each of their last two games at the Toyota Stadium by 2-0 margins.

After winning three matches on the trot in the MLS in April, DC United have won only three of their last 11 matches in the competition.

DC United striker Christian Benteke has attempted 24 headed shots in the MLS this season - 11 more than any other player in the competition so far.

FC Dallas vs DC United Prediction

FC Dallas have been in impressive form this season and have made the Toyota Stadium a fortress in recent weeks. Sam Junqua found the back of the net last week and will look to replicate the feat in this fixture.

DC United are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to be at their best to stand a chance this week. FC Dallas are the superior team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Dallas 3-2 DC United

FC Dallas vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Dallas to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Benteke to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes