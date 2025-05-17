FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo return to action in MLS when they lock horns at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday. Eric Quill’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last six meetings since February 2023.

Ad

FC Dallas continue to struggle for results in the league as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by 10-man Real Salt Lake last weekend. Quill’s side have failed to win five of their last six MLS games — losing twice and claiming three draws — with a narrow 4-3 win over Inter Miami on April 27 being the exception.

With 16 points from 12 league matches, Dallas are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with ninth-placed Colorado Rapids.

Ad

Trending

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they edged Minnesota United 2-0 at the Shell Energy Stadium.

Before that, Ben Olsen’s men saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end on May 4 when they fell to a 2-0 loss against Los Angeles FC, one week before suffering a 3-1 home defeat against Seattle Sounders.

Houston Dynamo have picked up 13 points from their 13 MLS matches so far to sit 12th in the East, three points and two places behind this weekend’s hosts.

Ad

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 55 meetings between the sides, Dallas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Houston Dynamo have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

Dallas are unbeaten in their last six games against Olsen’s men, claiming two wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss in February 2023.

Houston Dynamo have failed to win their most recent eight away games in the league, losing five and claiming three draws since September’s 1-0 victory over Austin.

Ad

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Dallas and Houston Dynamo find themselves separated by just three points in the bottom half of the table and will be looking to get one over the other this weekend.

Olsen’s men have struggled for consistency away from home and we are backing Dallas to come away with all three points at the Toyota Stadium.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-0 Houston Dynamo

Ad

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dallas to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in six of their last seven clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More