FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023

The action continues in the MLS as FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo square off at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday (May 20).

Dallas turned in a resilient team performance on Wednesday, coming from behind in a 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps. That followed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Austin at the Q2 Stadium on May 14, which snapped their three-game winless streak. With 21 points from 12 games, Nico Estevez’s side are third in the Western Conference, two points behind first-placed Seattle Sounders.

Houston, meanwhile, failed to return to winning ways last time out, as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Minnesota United. Before that, Ben Olsen’s side saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end on May 14 in a 1-0 loss against Seattle Sounders. With 14 points from 11 games, Houston are eighth in the Western Conference, level on points with ninth-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.

While the Orange Crush will look to snap their two-match losing streak, the hosts seek a third win on the spin for the first time since November 2020.

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 49 meetings, Dallas boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Houston have picked up 14 wins in that period, while 17 games have ended all square.

The Orange Crush have failed to win their last 14 visits to the Toyota Stadium, losing ten since a 1-0 win in September 2011.

Dallas are unbeaten in five home games, winning four, since the start of March.

Houston hold the worst away record in the MLS, picking up just one point from five games.

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

While Houston will look to end their Toyota Stadium hoodoo, their away form is nothing to write home about. Dallas, meanwhile, have won four of their last five home games and should come out on top again.

Prediction: Dallas 2-1 Houston

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dallas

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in their last six meetings.)

