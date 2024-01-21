FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2024

FC Dallas will take on Inter Miami at Cotton Bowl in a friendly match on Monday.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Preview

Both teams are set to kick off their preseason activities ahead of the new Major League Soccer campaign set for February 21. FC Dallas have scheduled friendlies against Inter Miami, OB and AaB before their league opener against SJ Earthquakes on February 25. Spanish manager Nico Estévez remains on board despite his side’s dismal campaign in 2023.

Toros finished seventh in the Western Conference and 14th overall, earning qualification for the playoffs but they were knocked out in the first round. FC Dallas are in search of their first MLS Cup since their founding in 1995. Their best record remains a runners-up spot in 2010. Inter Miami won the sides’ previous clash on penalties after a 4-4 draw at fulltime.

Inter Miami did not make it to the playoffs last season after finishing third from bottom (27th) in the overall standings. However, they had a remarkable campaign following their success in the Leagues Cup, which earned them qualification to the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16.

The Herons will be counting on their star-studded squad led by Lionel Messi to power their campaign this time in the league. Last season, the former Barcelona stars arrived at Inter Miami when the club’s fortunes were already irremediable. Luis Suárez is the latest marquee player to join the outfit.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas have won once, drawn twice and lost once in their last four clashes with Inter Miami.

Dallas have won twice and lost twice in their last 10 matches.

Dallas boast two US Open Cup titles and one Supporters' Shield.

Inter Miami have won once and lost five times in their last 10 matches.

Dallas have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Inter Miami have drawn twice and lost thrice.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Prediction

Top defensive midfielders Edwin Cerillo and Facundo Quingnon left FC Dallas at the end of last season. However, Asier Illarramendi from Real Sociedad and Liam Fraser from KMSK Deinze have been brought in as replacements. Three players have been sidelined for this friendly due to injuries.

Inter Miami will be without five players who have failed fitness tests for this clash, including Corentin Jean, who is battling a cruciate ligament injury.

Inter Miami come into the game as the favorites based on individualities.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-2 Inter Miami

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dallas to score - Yes