FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2023

Inter Miami take on FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday in the round of 16 of the 2023 Leagues Cup looking to continue their march towards the finals.

The Herons have been on a roll since Lionel Messi joined the side last month as the Argentine has guided them to three consecutive wins in the competition.

He scored a sensational stoppage-time winner against Cruz Azul on his debut, before netting twice each against Atlanta United and Orlando City.

Before Messi's arrival, Miami had failed to win any of their previous six games and were touted to make an early exit from the Leagues Cup.

However, with the World Cup winner firing on all cylinders, Gerardo Martino's side are now the favorites to go all the way.

Following a disappointing two years at PSG, Messi left the Ligue 1 champions on a free transfer and joined the David Beckham-owned franchise.

Bolstered by his incredible start to life in the US, Messi will be hungry for more goals, and FC Dallas need to be afraid.

The Hoops progressed from the group after collecting four points in two games against Charlotte, who went on to beat them on penalties, and Necaxa.

In the last knockout round, Dallas overcame Mazatlan 2-1, with Eugene Ansah netting the winner for the side in the 75th minute.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have never beaten FC Dallas in their previous three encounters.

Inter Miami risk going two goalless games against Dallas for the first time, having failed to score in their last meeting (1-0 loss on April 2023).

FC Dallas are unbeaten in four games.

Inter Miami have won their last three games, having gone the previous six without one.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is looking to score in their fourth consecutive cup match.

With five goals scored, Messi is the second highest scorer in the 2023 Leagues Cup right now, behind only Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane (6).

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Prediction

Dallas have a good attacking unit and are sure to give Inter Miami a run for their money, but with the in-form Lionel Messi in their squad, the Herons essentially enter the tie 1-0 up.

The Argentine has taken to American football by storm and we can see that run continue here, while also guiding Miami into the last eight.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-2 Inter Miami

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes