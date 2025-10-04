FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Dallas and LA Galaxy go head-to-head on Saturday. Greg Vanney’s men journey to the Toyota Stadium still licking their wounds from their defeat in the 2025 Campeones Cup final and will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result.

FC Dallas turned in a resilient team display last Sunday when they fought back from behind twice to rescue a 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers at Providence Park.

Eric Quill’s side have now gone seven straight games without defeat (3W, 4D), their longest unbeaten run since going nine matches without a loss between September and October 2023.

This late-season form has put Dallas in contention for a playoff spot as they now sit 10th in the Western Conference table, level on 38 points with ninth-placed San Jose Earthquakes in the playoff qualifying spot, albeit with one game in hand.

On the other hand, LA Galaxy suffered a disappointing collapse in crunch time against Toluca in the Campeones Cup final on Thursday when they blew their one-goal lead in the final two minutes of normal time to lose 3-2 against the Mexican outfit.

This put the nail in the coffin of what has been a shambolic campaign for Vanney’s men, who sit rock-bottom in the MLS table, barely a year after storming to the 2024 MLS Cup crown.

LA Galaxy have managed just five wins in the league this season while losing 17 of their 31 matches and claiming five draws to collect 24 points, 40 points fewer than their tally from last season heading into their final two games.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 65 meetings between the sides, Dallas boasts a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

LA Galaxy have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Dallas have won each of their last eight home games against Vanney’s men, a run stretching back to August 2015, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

LA Galaxy are yet to taste victory on the road in 2025, losing 11 and claiming seven draws from their 18 matches across all competitions since the turn of the year.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Dallas have flipped the script in recent weeks as they make a late push for playoff qualification and we are tipping them to get the better of a deflated LA Galaxy side, who have endured an abysmal league run this season.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 LA Galaxy

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dallas to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the last nine meetings between the two sides)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More