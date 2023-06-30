FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as FC Dallas lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles FC in a crucial encounter at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Preview

FC Dallas are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Austin FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps last week and has a point to prove in this match.

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against FC Dallas and have won five out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' two victories.

Los Angeles FC defeated FC Dallas by a 2-1 margin in the reverse fixture at the BMO Field in March this year and have now won four of their last five MLS games against the Texas outfit.

After losing only three of their first 14 matches in the MLS this season, FC Dallas have lost four of their last five matches in the competition but have suffered only one of these defeats at home.

After losing only two of their first 19 matches at the start of the season, Los Angeles FC have lost six of their last nine matches in all competitions.

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been in stellar form in the MLS this season but have suffered the occasional stutter over the past month. The likes of Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

FC Dallas have a poor recent record in this fixture and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. Los Angeles FC are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-3 Los Angeles FC

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score - Yes

