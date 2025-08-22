FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Dallas play host to Los Angeles FC at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday. Eric Quill’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last nine home games in the league and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.
Dallas were denied consecutive victories for the first time since March last time out when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Austin FC at the Q2 Stadium.
However, with that result, Quill’s side are unbeaten in four of their last five games (2W, 2D), having lost the four matches preceding this run.
Dallas have picked up 29 points from their 26 MLS matches so far to sit 11th in the Western Conference table, three points off the playoff places.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles turned in a solid team display last time out when they picked up a 2-0 victory over New England Revolution at the Gillette Stadium.
Steven Cherundolo’s men have gone four back-to-back matches without defeat across all competitions, claiming one draw and three wins, including successive victories over Pachuca and Tigres in the Leagues Cup.
Los Angeles have won 11 of their 24 MLS matches so far while losing six and claiming seven draws to collect 40 points and sit fifth in the West, one point behind fourth-placed Seattle Sounders.
FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won seven of the last 13 meetings between the two teams.
- Dallas have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.
- Los Angeles are on a run of seven consecutive MLS away games without defeat, picking up two wins and five draws since April’s 1-0 loss against Houston Dynamo.
- Dallas have failed to win eight of their last 10 home games in the league while losing six and picking up two draws since the start of March.
FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
Dallas have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and will need to be at their best this weekend against a Los Angeles side who are unbeaten in six of their last seven games.
Cherundolo’s men have lost their last three visits to the Toyota Stadium, but we are backing them to come away with all three points this weekend.
Prediction: FC Dallas 1-3 Los Angeles FC
FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles to win
Tip 2: First to score - Los Angeles (The visitors have netted the opening goal in eight of their last 10 games)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of Los Angeles’ last five matches)