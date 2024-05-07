FC Dallas vs Memphis 901 Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2024 

FC Dallas host Memphis 901 at the Toyota Stadium on Tuesday for their clash in the round of 32 of the US Open Cup, looking to add some wind to their rocky sails with a win. It's been a miserable start to the 2024 MLS campaign for the Toros, winning only twice from their opening 10 games, and losing six times, including a 3-1 defeat to Toronto last weekend.

Such a poor run has left them down in 13th position in the Western Conference table with just eight points. Only San Jose Earthquakes have raked in fewer points at this stage of the season.

Head coach Nico Estevez, who has been at the helm of the club since December 2021, could be on the chopping block right now, but a win on Tuesday could ease some pressure off him.

On the other hand, Memphis 901 began their league campaign on a winning note, beating Las Vegas Lights 2-1 at home, before losing five games in a row which threatened to get their campaign off the rails.

However, the Tennessee outfit managed to resuscitate their campaign with back-to-back wins over Birmingham Legion FC and Tampa Bay Rowdies, both by three-goal margins (3-0 and 4-1 respectively).

The second division outfit will be aiming to channel that momentum into the cup to reach the round of 16.

FC Dallas vs Memphis 901 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official meeting between FC Dallas and Memphis 901.

Memphis 901 have reached the fourth round of the US Open Cup for the third time in four attempts, but have never gone beyond this stage.

FC Dallas have been knocked out in the fourth round of the US Open Cup in their last two campaigns.

Memphis 901 have won their last two official games by three-goal margins: 3-0 vs Birmingham Legion FC and 4-1 vs Tampa Bay Rowdies.

FC Dallas have won just two of their opening 10 games in the new season, losing six.

FC Dallas vs Memphis 901 Prediction

FC Dallas might be the favorites on paper, given their experience, but their form this season has been disappointing.

Memphis, by contrast, picked themselves up from a rough patch and are firing on all cylinders again. We're predicting a huge upset here.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-2 Memphis 901

FC Dallas vs Memphis 901 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Memphis 901 to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes