FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 4th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Dallas and Minnesota United lock horns at the Toyota Stadium on Friday. Eric Quill’s men head into the weekend without a win in six consecutive home games in the league and will be looking to end this dry spell.
FC Dallas were left disappointed last Sunday when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against San Diego FC after giving up their lead in the final 13 minutes.
Before that, Quill’s side snapped their six-game winless run on June 15 courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City, two weeks before crashing down to earth in a 4-2 home loss against San Jose Earthquakes.
Dallas have picked up 21 points from their 19 MLS matches so far to sit 11th in the Western Conference standings, five points off ninth-placed Austin FC in the final playoff spot.
Like the hosts, Minnesota United were left with a sour taste of “what could have been” last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls after conceding a 90th-minute equalizer.
However, Eric Ramsay’s men are now unbeaten in seven of their last eight games, claiming three draws and four wins, including a 3-2 victory over St. Louis City in the US Open Cup round of 16.
Minnesota United have picked up 34 points from their 20 league games so far to sit third in the Western Conference table, five points behind first-placed San Diego FC.
FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With eight wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Dallas boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Minnesota United have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.
- Dallas have failed to win their last six MLS home games, losing four and picking up two draws since March’s 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.
- Minnesota United have lost just one of their last 10 away matches across all competitions while claiming five wins and four draws since the start of March.
FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Prediction
While Dallas will be looking to find their feet this weekend, they will need to show their mettle against a rock-solid Minnesota United side, which have been tough to beat on the road.
However, Dallas have lost just one of their last seven games against Ramsay’s men and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Minnesota United
FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two sides)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six clashes)