FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 4th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Dallas and Minnesota United lock horns at the Toyota Stadium on Friday. Eric Quill’s men head into the weekend without a win in six consecutive home games in the league and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Ad

FC Dallas were left disappointed last Sunday when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against San Diego FC after giving up their lead in the final 13 minutes.

Before that, Quill’s side snapped their six-game winless run on June 15 courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City, two weeks before crashing down to earth in a 4-2 home loss against San Jose Earthquakes.

Dallas have picked up 21 points from their 19 MLS matches so far to sit 11th in the Western Conference standings, five points off ninth-placed Austin FC in the final playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

Like the hosts, Minnesota United were left with a sour taste of “what could have been” last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls after conceding a 90th-minute equalizer.

However, Eric Ramsay’s men are now unbeaten in seven of their last eight games, claiming three draws and four wins, including a 3-2 victory over St. Louis City in the US Open Cup round of 16.

Ad

Minnesota United have picked up 34 points from their 20 league games so far to sit third in the Western Conference table, five points behind first-placed San Diego FC.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Dallas boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Minnesota United have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Dallas have failed to win their last six MLS home games, losing four and picking up two draws since March’s 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Minnesota United have lost just one of their last 10 away matches across all competitions while claiming five wins and four draws since the start of March.

Ad

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Prediction

While Dallas will be looking to find their feet this weekend, they will need to show their mettle against a rock-solid Minnesota United side, which have been tough to beat on the road.

However, Dallas have lost just one of their last seven games against Ramsay’s men and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Ad

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Minnesota United

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More