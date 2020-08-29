FC Dallas vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

FC Dallas will host Minnesota United at the Toyota Stadium in MLS action tomorrow.

FC Dallas comes into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Houston Dynamo at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday. Houston Dynamo was arguably the better team, and FC Dallas was fortunate to escape with a point.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday at the Allianz Field. A goal from Gadi Kinda and an own goal from Michael Boxall secured the win for Peter Vermes' side, with a Jaylin Lindsey own goal scant consolation for Minnesota United.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, FC Dallas holds a slight advantage. It has won four games and lost two.

Tomorrow night, we return to play against Minnesota United FC.



Here's how to watch 👇 — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 29, 2020

Their most recent match was a goalfest, with FC Dallas beating Minnesota United 5-3. A brace from Brandon Servania and goals from Ryan Hollingshead, Santiago Mosquera and Reggie Cannon ensured victory for FC Dallas.

An Ethan Finlay brace and a Hassani Dotson goal were not enough to provide the win for Minnesota United, who had Mason Toye sent off late in the second half.

FC Dallas form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Minnesota United form guide: D-W-W-L-L

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Team News

FC Dallas has no known injury issues, with manager Luchi Gonzalez expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United has a couple of injury worries. Defender Ike Opara and goalkeeper Tyler Miller will both be unavailable, while there remain doubts over the fitness of midfielder Jacori Hayes.

Injured: Ike Opara, Tyler Miller

Doubtful: Jacori Hayes

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jimmy Maurer, Bressan, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Reggie Cannon, Thiago Santos, Bryan Acosta, John Nelson, Michael Barrios, Jesus Ferreira, Franco Jara

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Greg Ranjitsingh, Romain Metanire, Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Jan Gregus, Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Luis Amarilla, Kevin Molino

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Prediction

FC Dallas has had some trouble finding the net in the previous few games. Argentina international Franco Jara will have to find his goalscoring form soon, having arrived this year after a fine spell with Pachuca.

Minnesota United will rely on the likes of USA international Ethan Finlay and Paraguayan forward Luis Amarilla to provide the goals for its side.

Prediction: FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United

