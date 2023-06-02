FC Dallas vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3, 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures, as FC Dallas and Nashville go head to head at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday (June 3).

Dallas suffered their first MLS defeat since April lwhen they were beaten 2-1 by Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Before that, Nico Estévez’s side were on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, winning twice.

With 23 points from 15 games, Dallas are fourth in the Western Conference, three points behind first-placed Seattle Sounders.

Nashville, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out, edging out Columbus Crew 3-1 at Geodis Park. Before that, Gary Smith’s men were dumped out of the US Open Cup on May 24 following a 2-1 loss at Inter Miami.

Nashville are second in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind first-placed FC Cincinnati.

FC Dallas vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last seven meetings, Nashville hold a superior record in the fixture.

Dallas have won twice since their first meeting in August 2020, while the spoils have been shared once.

Estevez’s men have gone six home games without defeat, winning four since a 1-0 loss against Minnesota United in February.

The Music are on a three-game winning streak in the league and are unbeaten in seven outings, winning five since mid-April.

FC Dallas vs Nashville Prediction

Dallas’ form has declined in recent weeks, with the Hoops claiming just two points in their last three games. However, they're unbeaten in six games at home and should hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Dallas 1-1 Nashville

FC Dallas vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two sides.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last seven clashes.)

Poll : 0 votes