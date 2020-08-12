The long wait is finally over for FC Dallas and Nashville as both sides finally return to the pitch after spending months on the sidelines. Neither FC Dallas nor Nashville could take part in the 'MLS is Back' tournament that entertaining American soccer fans over the past few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nashville SC is one of the youngest clubs in the MLS and will be eager to prove its mettle as an American powerhouse in the sport. The newly formed club from Tennessee has played only eight MLS fixtures so far and will face an FC Dallas for the first time tomorrow.

FC Dallas is set to play an additional three games against Nashville after both teams missed the 'MLS is back' tournament. The Texas-based outfit exceeded expectations last year and will look to build on an impressive start to the restarted MLS season.

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Nashville SC is the newest entry into the ever-growing roster of the MLS and tomorrow's fixture will the first game between these two clubs. FC Dallas has also had a long hiatus from football and will have to be on guard against Nashville's youthful exuberance.

Nashville's early-season form at the start of the year suffered a slight dip after losses against Portland and Atlanta United. FC Dallas won four of its five fixtures before the suspension of the MLS season and will be looking to regain some of its momentum tomorrow.

FC Dallas form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Nashville SC form guide: L-L-D-W-W

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC Team News

FC Dallas has an excellent MLS record

FC Dallas

FC Dallas has to account for a few injuries to its midfield players and will be unable to field Bryan Acosta and Brandon Servania tomorrow. The Texas-based outfit generally fields a regular starting eleven and will likely maintain the status quo going into tomorrow's game.

Injured: Bryan Acosta, Brandon Servania

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville SC will have to be at its best

Nashville SC

With Jimmy Medranda still recuperating from a muscle injury, Daniel Lovitz is likely to start for the away side. Nashville has a relatively fit squad and should be able to field a strong line-up against FC Dallas tomorrow.

Injured: Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Ryan Hollingshead; Tanner Tessmann, Thiago dos Santos; Michael Barrios, Jesus Ferreira, Fafa Picault; Zdenek Ondrasek

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Eric Miller, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy; David Accam, Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal; Dominique Badji

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC Prediction

FC Dallas has a powerful starting lineup that is capable of scoring goals for fun at its best. The likes of Michael Barrios, Fafa Picault, and Jesus Ferreira are impeccable creative forces in the Dallas midfield and will look to score early goals to put the game to bed.

Nashville is the underdog going into this fixture but can potentially trouble FC Dallas tomorrow. The Tennessee-based side is new to the MLS and can use the element of surprise against a Dallas side that was in excellent form before the suspension of the MLS.

Prediction: FC Dallas 3-1 Nashville SC

