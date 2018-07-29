Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barrios' hat trick helps FC Dallas beat Sporting KC 3-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
38   //    29 Jul 2018, 08:52 IST
AP Image

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Michael Barrios had his first MLS hat trick to help FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dallas (12-3-6) is unbeaten in its last three games and has four wins in its last six.

Barrios, who scored for the first time since Oct. 22 and matched his goal total from last season, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, tapping it over goalkeeper Tim Melia into an open net.

Kansas City's Gerso Fernandes split a pair of defenders on the right side and bent a left-footer past the outstretched arms of Jesse Gonzalez and inside the far post to make it 1-1 in the 50th.

Barrios, near the top-left corner of the box, rolled it between a charging Melia's legs to put FC Dallas back in front in the 62nd minute and blasted a right-footer to make it 3-1 in the 74th.

Sporting's Daniel Salloi capped the scoring in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Kansas City (9-6-6) is winless in its last five games.

Gianluca Busio, a 16-year-old homegrown who came on in the 77th minute, made his first MLS appearance for Sporting KC.

Associated Press
NEWS
Shelton's late goal helps Sporting KC beat Dynamo 3-2
RELATED STORY
Russell has hat trick, Sporting KC routs Whitecaps 6-0
RELATED STORY
Atlanta's Martinez sets MLS record with 6th career hat trick
RELATED STORY
Toronto FC snaps 3-game skid in 2-2 draw at Sporting KC
RELATED STORY
Atlanta's Martinez ties MLS record with 5th hat trick
RELATED STORY
Rooney's first MLS goal helps DC United beat Rapids 2-1
RELATED STORY
Urruti, Gonzalez help FC Dallas beat Toronto FC 1-0
RELATED STORY
Sporting KC boss Vermes signs extension through 2023 season
RELATED STORY
Lamah scores twice, FC Dallas beat Galaxy 3-2
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us