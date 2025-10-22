"He didn’t do anything" - Former Manchester United star calls out 'lazy' Marcus Rashford for 'letting his teammates down' at boyhood club

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has hit out at Marcus Rashford despite his fine form on loan at Barcelona. The England international notched a brace for his side as they claimed a 6-1 win over Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Ad

Parker told MyBettingSites that Rashford let down his teammates during his time at Manchester United, pointing out that he was a lazy and untrustworthy teammate. He went on to state that the 27-year-old would not start for Hansi Flick's best XI at Barcelona despite his seemingly impressive form.

"He let his team-mates down. He was lazy, he didn’t do anything. He’s got a lot to prove if he comes back to England. How many players in the UK would trust him if he played for their team? We know it, the answer is no-one. They would never say it, but they would be feeling it inside. It was life and death when I played, and that should have been inbuilt in him, but it isn’t. He has done alright, but I don’t think he is in Barcelona’s ideal starting 11. Will he start in a Champions League final with Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski? I think the answer is no. He doesn’t start. Everything about Marcus Rashford seems to be about politics, to be honest", he said (via GOAL).

Ad

Trending

Marcus Rashford had a falling-out with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim after his appointment in November 2024 and was shipped out on loan to Aston Villa last winter. The Englishman was exiled from the squad after his loan spell before moving to Barcelona in the summer, also on loan.

Rashford appears to have found his best form for the injury-hit Spanish champions, playing a central role in their early season success. The forward has scored five goals and registered five assists in 12 appearances for La Blaugrana this season. A return to Old Trafford seems unlikely for Rashford, who appears to have put his time in England behind him.

Ad

Premier League outfit linked with Manchester United striker: Reports

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move to West Ham in the January transfer window, as per talkSPORT. The Dutchman has lost his place as a regular in Ruben Amorim's side, leading him to consider his future with the club.

The report from talkSPORT has pointed to Zirkzee as an option for the Hammers, who intend to sign at least one striker in January. The 24-year-old has played just 74 minutes in the Premier League this season and eight in the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town, and is keen on an exit.

Manchester United signed Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo in the summer, leading Zirkzee to quickly drop in the pecking order in attack. With the FIFA World Cup set to take place next summer, the former Bologna man will be happy to leave Old Trafford at the earliest opportunity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More