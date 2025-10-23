“Even when he was scoring goals, he looks ugly at times” - Paul Scholes delivers verdict on dropping Salah from Liverpool team

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Liverpool manager Arne Slot should drop Mohamed Salah from his starting XI. The former midfielder added that the Egyptian getting dropped could work in his favor as it might benefit both the club and him.

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, Scholes said that Salah looked 'ugly' on the pitch because he often couldn't control the ball, but it was ignored as the Liverpool star was scoring goals. He believes that the mistakes are now getting highlighted more as the goals have dried up and the forward's output on the pitch is minimal. He said:

“Of course, Salah should [be dropped if he isn’t performing]. He’s not playing very well. I always thought that even when he was scoring goals, he looks ugly at times. Some of the stuff he’d do, the ball would bounce off his legs, he would do some of the worst stuff you’d see from a forward."

"When you stop scoring goals, all of that comes into focus. Slot will have to leave him out at some point [if it continues]. Sometimes it’s a good thing being left out too.”

Mohamed Salah was dropped from the starting XI against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League by Arne Slot.

Mohamed Salah should not be dropped from Liverpool XI, claims Joleon Lescott

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has jumped to the defence of Mohamed Salah amid his poor form for Liverpool. The Englishman believes that the forward should not be dropped as he continues to be a difference maker on the pitch, and said (via Liverpool.com):

"I don't think Salah should be dropped. Rested maybe at certain times, yes. But the thing is with him, he's not performing any differently is he? He's just not getting the goals. He's not getting the chances. If he starts missing chances, then I can question his form because Salah is for me undoubtedly a match decider. But his performances are pretty much the same."

"He's operating in the same area of the field, he's not asked to do much defensive work because he's so efficient when he gets the ball in the final third in the box. If he's doing that then I've got to look at the team and be like, 'Well, why are we not getting him the ball?'"

Mohamed Salah has scored two goals in the Premier League this season and once in the UEFA Champions League. He is without a goal for the Reds in his last six appearances.

