Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Feyenoord will welcome Panathinaikos to De Kuip in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The hosts have lost their two games in the competition, while the Greens have a win and a loss thus far.

De club aan de Maas have seen conclusive results in their last five games, recording three wins. They made it two wins in a row last week, with a 7-0 away triumph over Heracles in the Eredivisie. Ayase Ueda bagged a first-half hat-trick while Anis Hadj-Moussa picked up a brace. They lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa in the Europa League earlier this month.

The visitors have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last seven games in all competitions. They resumed their Super League Greece campaign after the international break with a 1-1 draw against Aris last week. Karol Świderski gave them an early lead, but they conceded in the 75th minute. They suffered a 2-1 home loss to Go Ahead Eagles in their previous outing.

Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice in competitive games, with both meetings taking place in the 1984-85 campaign of the erstwhile European Cup. The visitors were unbeaten in these meetings, recording a win and playing out a draw.

They last met in a friendly in 2019, which the Greens won 3-0.

The hosts are one of only three teams without a goal to their name in the Europa League this season.

Panathinaikos are unbeaten in their last three away games, recording two wins. They have scored one goal apiece in these games.

The hosts have failed to score in two of their last five games, and they have also kept two clean sheets in that period.

Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos Prediction

De Stadionclub have won their last two games, scoring 10 goals. Interestingly, they have won five of their six home games in all competitions this season. Notably, their only home loss this season have been registered in the Europa League against Aston Villa earlier this month.

The Shamrock have scored one goal apiece in their last three games in all competitions, and will look to improve upon that record. In their only away match of the Europa League this season, they registered a 4-1 win over Young Boys last month.

De club aan de Maas have a good home record this season, and considering their current goalscoring form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-2 Panathinaikos

Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

