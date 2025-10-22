Genk vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Real Betis return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they visit the Cegeka Arena to face Genk on Thursday. The La Liga side are unbeaten away from home this season and will be out to secure consecutive victories in Europe's second-tier club competition.
Genk were left red-faced at the weekend when they played out a 2-2 draw with Cercle Brugge after giving up their lead twice at the Jan Breydel Stadium.
Thorsten Fink's side have gone three straight games without defeat in the Belgian Jupiler League, claiming two wins and one draw since losing successive matches against Charleroi and Saint-Gilloise back in September.
Genk will look to bounce back on Thursday in the Europa League, when they secured a 1-0 victory over Rangers in the opening game on September 25, one week before losing to Ludogorets by the same scoreline.
Like Thursday's hosts, Real Betis were involved in a share of the spoils on Saturday when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Villarreal at the Estadi de la Ceramica.
With that result, Manuel Pellegrini's men have now gone seven straight matches without defeat across all competitions, picking up four wins and three draws since the start of September.
Real Betis turn their focus to the Europa League, where they have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, playing out a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in the curtain-raiser on September 24, one week before claiming a 2-0 win over Ludogorets in Bulgaria.
Genk vs Real Betis Head-to-Head
- This will be the first meeting between Genk and Real Betis, and both teams will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a winning note.
- Real Betis are unbeaten in their six games on the road this season, picking up two wins and four draws while scoring 10 goals and conceding seven so far.
- Genk have won just two of their seven home games across all competitions this season, while losing four and claiming one draw so far.
- Betis are on a run of five wins from their most recent eight Europa League away games, while Genk have failed to win 14 of their last 16 home games in European competitions.
Genk vs Real Betis Prediction
Genk have struggled for consistency this season and are in for a tough 90 minutes against a spirited Real Betis side, who are unbeaten in their last seven games.
Betis boast the firepower needed to get this one over the line, and we are backing them to show their class at Cegeka Arena.
Prediction: Genk 1-3 Real Betis
Genk vs Real Betis Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Betis' last eight outings)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the visitors' last nine games)