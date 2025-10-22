Genk vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Real Betis return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they visit the Cegeka Arena to face Genk on Thursday. The La Liga side are unbeaten away from home this season and will be out to secure consecutive victories in Europe's second-tier club competition.

Ad

Genk were left red-faced at the weekend when they played out a 2-2 draw with Cercle Brugge after giving up their lead twice at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Thorsten Fink's side have gone three straight games without defeat in the Belgian Jupiler League, claiming two wins and one draw since losing successive matches against Charleroi and Saint-Gilloise back in September.

Genk will look to bounce back on Thursday in the Europa League, when they secured a 1-0 victory over Rangers in the opening game on September 25, one week before losing to Ludogorets by the same scoreline.

Ad

Trending

Like Thursday's hosts, Real Betis were involved in a share of the spoils on Saturday when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Villarreal at the Estadi de la Ceramica.

With that result, Manuel Pellegrini's men have now gone seven straight matches without defeat across all competitions, picking up four wins and three draws since the start of September.

Real Betis turn their focus to the Europa League, where they have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, playing out a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in the curtain-raiser on September 24, one week before claiming a 2-0 win over Ludogorets in Bulgaria.

Ad

Genk vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between Genk and Real Betis, and both teams will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a winning note.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their six games on the road this season, picking up two wins and four draws while scoring 10 goals and conceding seven so far.

Genk have won just two of their seven home games across all competitions this season, while losing four and claiming one draw so far.

Betis are on a run of five wins from their most recent eight Europa League away games, while Genk have failed to win 14 of their last 16 home games in European competitions.

Ad

Genk vs Real Betis Prediction

Genk have struggled for consistency this season and are in for a tough 90 minutes against a spirited Real Betis side, who are unbeaten in their last seven games.

Betis boast the firepower needed to get this one over the line, and we are backing them to show their class at Cegeka Arena.

Prediction: Genk 1-3 Real Betis

Genk vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Betis' last eight outings)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the visitors' last nine games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More